Bailey was called up from AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.

Bailey's recall comes as an insurance policy after Zack Smith left Tuesday's matchup with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old leads Binghamton with nine goals and five helpers, but he also has a minus-11 rating. If he suits up Thursday, Bailey will be looking to record his second NHL point; he scored a goal with the Leafs in the 2014-15 campaign.