Borowiecki (lower body), who was injured in Saturday's game, may still may play in Monday's game, Bruce Garrioch of TSN reports.

The defenseman doesn't score much, with three points in 70 games, but his 364 hits are fantastic in certain formats. If he misses Monday's game, it'll be a big hit to the physicality of the Senators defense.

