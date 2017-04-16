Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Day-to-day after leaving Saturday
Borowiecki (lower body), who was injured in Saturday's game, may still may play in Monday's game, Bruce Garrioch of TSN reports.
The defenseman doesn't score much, with three points in 70 games, but his 364 hits are fantastic in certain formats. If he misses Monday's game, it'll be a big hit to the physicality of the Senators defense.
More News
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Suffers lower-body ailment Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Finishes regular season on top in hits•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Tops charts in dishing out hits•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Returning Saturday•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Questionable for weekend games•
-
Senators' Mark Borowiecki: Unavailable Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...