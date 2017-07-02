Senators' Tyler Randell: Picked up by Sens
Randell signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Randell's most notable stat from his time with Boston's program was his knack for the sin bin -- clocking 341 PIM in 205 AHL and NHL games over the past four seasons. He did have an impressive outing in 2015-16, where he found the back of the net six times in 27 games, while only playing seven minutes of ice time. He was waived the next season and hasn't seen NHL minutes since. It's still unlikely he cracks a lineup with the big club, but in the case he does, expect him to take a fourth-line, enforcer role.
