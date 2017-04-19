Labanc was sent down to AHL San Jose on Wednesday.

Labanc failed to get into the lineup during the first four games of the series and will rejoin the Barracuda who are looking to make a postseason run of their own. In 55 contests with the Sharks during the regular season, the 21-year-old tallied eight goals and 12 helpers and could get called back up soon.

