Labanc has recorded six points in his last 10 games and 12 in 30 this season.

It's been a solid NHL debut for the 20-year-old winger, who has also thrown 43 shots on goal while receiving 13:27 of ice time -- 1:01 of which has come on the power play. Labanc is currently holding down a spot on the Sharks' second line next to Logan Couture and the recently rejuvenated Mikkel Boedker, so he should continue to get plenty of offensive looks as long as he's skating in a top-six role.