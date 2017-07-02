Flynn agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Stars on Saturday worth $700,000, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Flynn is nothing if not consistent as he recorded 10 points in each of the past two seasons. In 51 appearances for the Canadiens last year, the center averaged 12:04 of ice time, including 1:30 on the penalty kill. The 28-year-old will likely fill a similar role in Dallas as a depth player utilized in shorthanded situations.

