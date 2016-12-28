Stars' Jason Spezza: On best streak of season

Spezza notched a shorthanded goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Arizona.

That's five points the last in three games for the veteran, representing his finest three-game stretch of the season. He's actually had a strong December on the whole, though, netting 11 points in 12 contests. Spezza got off to an ugly start this year, but he should still be able to correct his stats (except maybe for a bad rating on a Stars team that plays poor defense).