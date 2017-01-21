Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Likely to have glove full of pucks against Caps

Lehtonen will work between the posts Saturday as the home starter against the Capitals, NHL.com reports.

It's been nine games since Lehton last skated away with a victory, as the Stars cannot seem to string it together offensively with any degree of consistency. Looking ahead to the upcoming contest, Washington has the clear advantage defensively as well, topping the league for fewest goals allowed per contest (2.07), in addition to sporting the league's third-best penalty kill. We could point the needle at several more advantages that the Capitals have in this next game, but the deciding factor just might hinge on how disciplined the Stars can be. Far too often, Lehtonen's been burned by the team taking too many penalties -- they accrue an average of 11.3 PIM in the sin bin per contest which looks even worse when stacked up against Washington's fifth-best rate (8.4).