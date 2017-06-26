Stuart Percy: Set to become free agent
Percy wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Penguins and will become a unrestricted free agent, Jonathan Bombulie of the Tribune-Review reports.
Percy failed to get on the ice for the Penguins during the 2016 campaign, instead playing with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as he continued to develop. He's still young at 24 years old and could attract some interest elsewhere once free agency opens, but there will likely be much better defensemen options elsewhere when it comes to fantasy leagues for the upcoming season.
