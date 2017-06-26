Percy wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Penguins and will become a unrestricted free agent, Jonathan Bombulie of the Tribune-Review reports.

Percy failed to get on the ice for the Penguins during the 2016 campaign, instead playing with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as he continued to develop. He's still young at 24 years old and could attract some interest elsewhere once free agency opens, but there will likely be much better defensemen options elsewhere when it comes to fantasy leagues for the upcoming season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...