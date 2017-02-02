Stalock signed a two-year contract extension with the Wild on Thursday. The deal is one-way for 2017-18 and will net him $650,000 for that season. His second year will be a two-way deal in which he will earn the same amount at the NHL level or $300,000 at the AHL level.

Stalock last played in the NHL with San Jose last season, but struggled to find his footing en route to a 2.94 GAA and .884 save percentage over 13 appearances. He failed to earn a roster spot with the Wild out of training camp and has essentially served in an organizational depth role for the franchise this season. Darcy Kuemper will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2016-17, potentially opening the door for Stalock to return to the top level in a backup role behind Devan Dubnyk next season.