Haula (lower body) will miss Minnesota's next three games, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

With the 25-year-old pivot slated to miss at least one week of action, recently recalled Pat Cannone will likely make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Avalanche, and he could stick with the big club until Haula is healthy enough to play. Although Haula's absence will test the Wild's depth at forward, it likely won't be felt by fantasy owners, as his limited offensive upside -- 10 points in 23 games this season -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most formats.