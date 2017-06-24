Lodnia was drafted 85th overall by the Wild at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Lodnia is shifty in the offensive zone and makes smart plays with the puck. He isn't big (5-foot-10, 180 pounds), but he plays physically and competes in his own end. There were stretches of time during the season where he didn't get a ton of ice time and the end result was Lodnia posting 24 goals and 57 points in 66 games. Given his hockey IQ, those numbers could nearly double next season when he is given more responsibility. He is one of the more underrated prospects in the entire draft.
