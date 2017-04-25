Brodin, representing Team Sweden, will participate in the IIHF World Championships early next month, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

The burgeoning defenseman enjoyed a career year offensively to the tune of three goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Wild during the regular season. However, he was one of several skaters dressed in green to have struggled in the playoffs, posting a minus-3 rating with a lonely assist in five games before Minnesota was knocked out of the quarterfinal round by the Blues. The Wild have him under contract through 2020-21 at $4.16 million annually -- more international experience figures to help him polish his game.

