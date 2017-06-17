Hamlin victorious in Michigan, Byron denied first NASCAR Xfinity Series win
Finish (0.012 seconds) is closest ever for NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway
Denny Hamlin passed rookie William Byron on the last lap to win his second NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. Hamlin, who has won twice here at the Cup level, benefitted from a late restart to deny Byron his first series win.
The finish (0.012 seconds) is the closest ever for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Brad Keselowski, who hails from Rochester Hills, Mich., edged out Hamlin in Stage 1 despite getting tangled up with rival Kyle Busch on the first lap of the race. The crash sent Busch to the rear of the field with heavy damage, forcing the 2015 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series champion to battle his way to a fifth-place finish.
Elliott Sadler was able to win Stage 2 after a late caution brought Keselowski, who was leading, onto pit road. Keselowski doesn't regularly race in the Xfinity Series and appeared to be more concerned with getting fresh tires than stage points at that time.
Busch, Hamlin, and Keselowski will each line up in the top 12 for Sunday's FireKeepers 400 at Michigan. Make sure to check out our predictions as well as the latest odds before the green flag flies.
Here's how the top 10 finished:
Irish Hills 250 Results
- Denny Hamlin (34 laps led)
- William Byron (8 laps led)
- Elliott Sadler (14 laps led)
- Brad Keselowski (54 laps led)
- Kyle Busch (1 lap led)
- Ty Dillon
- Paul Menard
- Ryan Reed
- Brandon Jones
- Cole Custer
2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Standings
POS
DRIVER
CAR #
POINTS
BEHIND
STARTS
WIN
1
Elliott Sadler
1
460
LEADER
13
0
2
Justin Allgaier
7
439
-21
13
1
3
William Byron
9
388
-72
13
0
4
Daniel Hemric
21
339
-121
13
0
5
Brennan Poole
48
326
-134
13
0
6
Ryan Reed
16
325
-135
13
1
7
Darrell Wallace Jr.
6
321
-139
13
0
8
Cole Custer
00
309
-151
13
0
9
Matt Tifft
19
295
-165
13
0
10
Michael Annett
5
273
-187
13
0
11
Blake Koch
11
263
-197
13
0
12
Dakoda Armstrong
28
243
-217
13
0
13
Brendan Gaughan
62
228
-232
13
0
14
Ryan Sieg
39
212
-248
13
0
15
JJ Yeley
14
197
-263
13
0
16
Brandon Jones
33
196
-264
13
0
-
Dale Jr., Stewart rip NASCAR caution
Stewart had three of his SHR drivers involved in wrecks after the late yellow, while Dale Jr....
-
NASCAR results: Larson wins at Michigan
Larson returned to the scene of his first-career win to take the checkered flag on Sunday.
-
America's Cup: Team USA in 3-0 hole
The Yanks are going to need another incredible comeback to claim the 35th America's Cup
-
Stream, watch NASCAR at Michigan
Here's everything you need to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series' FireKeepers Casino...
-
NASCAR at Michigan: Four who can win
Kyle Larson takes the pole ahead of Monster Energy Cup leader Martin Truex Jr., but neither...
-
WATCH: Kyle Busch wrecks at Michigan
Brad Keselowski sends Kyle Busch into a spin during Lap 1 but Busch re-enters the race