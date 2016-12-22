Lawsuit claims MSU failed to act on signs of sexual abuse by school doctor
The doctor is also a former physician for USA Gymnastics
A lawsuit was filed Wednesday claiming officials at Michigan State University ignored early warning signs about school doctor and former USA Gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, who was been accused of multiple sex crimes in recent months.
Nassar began working with the U.S. women's gymnastics team in 1986, and treated dozens of Olympic gymnasts as team doctor starting in 1996.
Former MSU softball player Tiffany Lopez, known then by her maiden name, Tiffany Thomas, claims Nassar sexually abused her regularly during medical exams beginning in 1998 and continuing over a period of three years.
"The Plaintiff, approximately 18 years old at the time, had a visit with Nassar where he touched her vagina," the lawsuit states, "in order to purportedly heal back pain she was having, under the guise of legitimate medical treatment. The Plaintiff complained to a trainer on her softball team who responded by saying Nassar was a world-renowned doctor, and that it was legitimate medical treatment."
The lawsuit, which claims both Nassar and Michigan State as defendants, goes on to describe further acts of sexual abuse, which Nassar's attorney has previously described as accepted medical procedures, according to ESPN.
Nassar has a series of civil and criminal cases against him pending, including his arrest on Friday for two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography. In October, a former 2000 Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast on the U.S. Women's National Team sued Nassar and USA Gymnastics, also claiming sexual abuse. Fifteen regional gymnasts in Michigan have also filed a notice of intent to sue both Nassar and Michigan State, all of which have made claims similar to those of Lopez.
The latest lawsuit comes on the heels of an investigation by the Indianapolis Star which reported that 368 gymnasts have alleged some form of sexual assault over the past 20 years in the U.S.
Our Latest Stories
-
'World's Toughest Mudder' is insane
Where getting your nuts crushed is a real concern
-
WATCH: Deer breaks into gym, works out
This deer did not skip leg day
-
WWE Roadblock results: Two new champs
WWE Roadblock highlights also featured a surprise return and left plenty of questions for...
-
368 gymnasts allege sexual exploitation
An investigation reports widespread abuse over the past two decades
-
Rugby player banned for hit on referee
Bruno Andres Doglioli won't be playing pro rugby for a very long time
-
Randy Orton talks WWE storyline, respect
The former WWE champion opens up about his life as a pro wrestler and what his future hold...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre