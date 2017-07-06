LOOK: Rafael Nadal stops to sign a fan's prosthetic leg after win at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal has likely gotten strange requests throughout his years as a tennis champion, but this one is a bit special. There's asking to get your cast signed, and then there's asking to get your prosthetic limb signed by a tennis legend. After defeating American player Donald Young, Nadal began signing autographs for fans. When a man literally offered Nadal a leg for his autograph, Nadal happily provided one.

Now the question is: Does the owner wear that leg? Or does he frame it? One thing is for sure, even if the autograph fades, he will never forget the moment.