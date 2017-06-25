NASCAR at Sonoma final results: Kevin Harvick clinches playoffs with first win of season

Kevin Harvick held off Stewart-Haas racing teammate Clint Bowyer at Sonoma Raceway to earn his first win of the season, clinching his spot in the NASCAR playoffs. The victory marked Harvick's first road course win since 2006 when he took the checkered flag at Watkins Glen International.

Harvick averaged a fifth-place finish over the past two years at the track despite never seeing Victory Lane there over his 16-year Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career. The No. 4 driver did take the checkered in Saturday night's K&N Pro Series West Race.

"To finally check this one off the list .... being so close to home and having raced here so much, this was one that was on the top of the list," said Harvick who claimed his first win since changing from Chevrolet. "Getting our first win with Ford, this has been a great journey for us as an organization and team,"

Martin Truex Jr. earned his series-leading 11th midrace victory, besting A.J. Allmendinger in Stage 1. The win was merely a consolation prize for Truex, who suffered engine failure with 25 laps to go after leading the most laps.

Drama in the 78 camp. Race over for @MartinTruex_Jr. pic.twitter.com/PWZE54jbfe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 25, 2017

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson overcame a barrage of cautions to earn his first stage win of the season in the second, adding valuable playoff points to an already impressive three-win resume. All that after Johnson's crew chief, Chad Knaus, had his race notes stolen from his rental car on Friday night in San Francisco.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought out the caution after getting loose with less than 15 laps to go in Stage 1. Other top-10 starters Danica Patrick and Kyle Larson were involved. Larson continued on without issue while Earnhardt Jr. and Patrick came down pit road to repair damages. Junior finished sixth in his final race at Sonoma.

Troubles continued for Patrick later on in Stage 2 when boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got loose and collided with the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Toyota. Stenhouse was sent to the garage while Patrick kept racing after losing track position.

Last week's winner Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray started on the pole for Chip Ganassi Racing but drivers failed to get anything going on Sunday. Larson, the points leader, finished 26th while McMurray just barely cracked the top 10.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Results

Kevin Harvick Clint Bowyer Brad Keselowski Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Dale Earnhardt Jr. (final race at Sonoma) Kurt Busch Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney Jamie McMurray Paul Menard Joey Logano Jimmie Johnson Michael McDowell Daniel Suarez Ryan Newman Danica Patrick Austin Dillon Chris Buescher Matt Kenseth Cole Whitt Billy Johnson Matt DiBenedetto Kasey Kahne Erik Jones Kyle Larson Trevor Bayne Ty Dillon Boris Said Landon Cassill David Ragan Alon Day Kevin O'Connell Tommy Regan AJ Allmendinger Josh Bilicki Martin Truex Jr. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Driver Standings

POS DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WIN 1 Kyle Larson 42 659 LEADER 2 2 Martin Truex Jr. 78 646 -13 2 3 Kevin Harvick 4 548 -111 1 4 Kyle Busch 18 542 -117 0 5 Brad Keselowski 2 519 -140 2 6 Chase Elliott 24 509 -150 0 7 Jimmie Johnson 48 483 -176 3 8 Jamie McMurray 1 477 -182 0 9 Denny Hamlin 11 476 -183 0 10 Joey Logano 22 434 -225 1 11 Clint Bowyer 14 427 -232 0 12 Matt Kenseth 20 423 -236 0 13 Ryan Blaney 21 415 -244 1 14 Kurt Busch 41 389 -270 1 15 Ryan Newman 31 366 -293 0 16 Erik Jones 77 358 -301 0

The Associated Press contributed to this report