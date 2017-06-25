NASCAR at Sonoma final results: Kevin Harvick clinches playoffs with first win of season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished sixth in his final race at Sonoma

Kevin Harvick held off Stewart-Haas racing teammate Clint Bowyer at Sonoma Raceway to earn his first win of the season, clinching his spot in the NASCAR playoffs. The victory marked Harvick's first road course win since 2006 when he took the checkered flag at Watkins Glen International.

Harvick averaged a fifth-place finish over the past two years at the track despite never seeing Victory Lane there over his 16-year Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career. The No. 4 driver did take the checkered in Saturday night's K&N Pro Series West Race.

"To finally check this one off the list .... being so close to home and having raced here so much, this was one that was on the top of the list," said Harvick who claimed his first win since changing from Chevrolet. "Getting our first win with Ford, this has been a great journey for us as an organization and team,"

Martin Truex Jr. earned his series-leading 11th midrace victory, besting A.J. Allmendinger in Stage 1. The win was merely a consolation prize for Truex, who suffered engine failure with 25 laps to go after leading the most laps.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson overcame a barrage of cautions to earn his first stage win of the season in the second, adding valuable playoff points to an already impressive three-win resume. All that after Johnson's crew chief, Chad Knaus, had his race notes stolen from his rental car on Friday night in San Francisco.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought out the caution after getting loose with less than 15 laps to go in Stage 1. Other top-10 starters Danica Patrick and Kyle Larson were involved. Larson continued on without issue while Earnhardt Jr. and Patrick came down pit road to repair damages. Junior finished sixth in his final race at Sonoma.

Troubles continued for Patrick later on in Stage 2 when boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got loose and collided with the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 10 Toyota. Stenhouse was sent to the garage while Patrick kept racing after losing track position.

Last week's winner Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray started on the pole for Chip Ganassi Racing but drivers failed to get anything going on Sunday. Larson, the points leader, finished 26th while McMurray just barely cracked the top 10.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Results

  1. Kevin Harvick
  2. Clint Bowyer
  3. Brad Keselowski
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Kyle Busch
  6. Dale Earnhardt Jr. (final race at Sonoma)
  7. Kurt Busch
  8. Chase Elliott
  9. Ryan Blaney
  10. Jamie McMurray
  11. Paul Menard
  12. Joey Logano
  13. Jimmie Johnson
  14. Michael McDowell
  15. Daniel Suarez
  16. Ryan Newman
  17. Danica Patrick
  18. Austin Dillon
  19. Chris Buescher
  20. Matt Kenseth
  21. Cole Whitt
  22. Billy Johnson
  23. Matt DiBenedetto
  24. Kasey Kahne
  25. Erik Jones
  26. Kyle Larson
  27. Trevor Bayne
  28. Ty Dillon
  29. Boris Said
  30. Landon Cassill
  31. David Ragan
  32. Alon Day
  33. Kevin O'Connell
  34. Tommy Regan
  35. AJ Allmendinger
  36. Josh Bilicki
  37. Martin Truex Jr.
  38. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2017 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Driver Standings

POS

DRIVER

CAR #

POINTS

BEHIND

WIN

1

Kyle Larson

42

659

LEADER

2

2

Martin Truex Jr.

78

646

-13

2

3

Kevin Harvick

4

548

-111

1

4

Kyle Busch

18

542

-117

0

5

Brad Keselowski

2

519

-140

2

6

Chase Elliott

24

509

-150

0

7

Jimmie Johnson

48

483

-176

3

8

Jamie McMurray

1

477

-182

0

9

Denny Hamlin

11

476

-183

0

10

Joey Logano

22

434

-225

1

11

Clint Bowyer

14

427

-232

0

12

Matt Kenseth

20

423

-236

0

13

Ryan Blaney

21

415

-244

1

14

Kurt Busch

41

389

-270

1

15

Ryan Newman

31

366

-293

0

16

Erik Jones

77

358

-301

0

The Associated Press contributed to this report

