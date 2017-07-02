Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Odds, start time, channel, stream
Can Joey Chestnut top his record of 70 dogs? Here's everything you need to know
American independence is a great reason to celebrate on July 4, but there is a more important event going on Tuesday: Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Every year, the world's foremost competitive eaters gather in Brooklyn to engorge themselves on hot dogs for 10 minutes. It's a delightfully silly showcase of competition. Joey Chestnut is the reigning champion after he ate a contest record 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2016. Chestnut reclaimed the belt from Matt Stonie, who beat him in 2015 by eating 62 hot dogs. Chestnut has nine titles to date.
On the women's side, Miki Sudo holds the belt. She ate 38.5 hot dogs in 2016, holding onto her title for the third straight year. Arguably her only competition is fellow three-time champ Sonya Thomas, who was the reigning champion before Sudo came onto the scene.
Never tell me the odds
Here's how things are shaping up in the betting pools for this event. All statistics are courtesy of Bovada.
Men's Championship/Head-to-Head winner
Joey Chestnut -350 (2/7)
Matt Stonie +225 (9/4)
Men's Championship/Head-to-Head winner
Carmen Cincotti -200 (1/2)
Geoffery Esper +150 (3/2)
Men's Championship | Total hot dogs eaten by winner
Over/Under 67.5
Special - Will there be an eat-off?
Yes (Eat-off) 15/2
No (Winner Determined in 10 minutes) 1/20
Women's Championship/Head-to-Head winner
Miki Sudo -400 (1/4)
Sonya Thomas +250 (5/2)
Women's Championship/Total hot dogs eaten by winner?
Over/Under 39.5
Special - Will a contestant be interrupted by PETA during the contest?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -900 (1/9)
***Progress must be interrupted by a PETA member after contest has begun for "Yes" to be graded a win.
Where to watch
This celebration of gluttony will be airing on ESPN 2 at noon. You can also stream it at Watch ESPN, or download the Watch ESPN app here.
