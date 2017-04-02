NXT TakeOver: Orlando results, recap -- Nakamura loses in possible final match

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura’s next stop could very well be WWE’s main roster.

Two months after losing his title to Bobby Roode, Nakamura fell once more in Saturday’s rematch, headlining the NXT TakeOver: Orlando card one night before WrestleMania 33.

With Nakamura laying in the ring after the match, selling a storyline neck injury caused by a pair of Glorious DDT finishers that lifted Roode to victory, the native of Japan was showered with chants of “Thank you Shinsuke!” by the Amway Center crowd. After the fans began to hum his theme song, the music hit and Nakamura stood up before exiting the arena by dancing and giving thanks to the capacity crowd.

The show was filled with tremendous action and possibly the early match of the year favorite, but no titles changed hands during the event to the dismay of some fans.

Check out full results from NXT TakeOver: Orlando below.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando results

SAnitY def. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno & Ruby Riot via pinfall: Since their NXT debut in 2016, the heel faction SAnitY has proven there is strength in numbers. They put strategy to the test once again in a chaotic mixed tag match to open the card. After a series of run-ins late in the match, Alexander Wolfe snuck in the ring to help double team Dillinger, leading to Killian Dain landing his finishing move -- a modified Michinoku Driver -- to get the pin. The match had plenty of energy throughout, including extensive time with all eight competitors brawling on the floor. Ohno was a late replacement for No Way Jose, who was attacked at WrestleMania Axxess by SAnitY and was carried out on a stretcher earlier in the day.

Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas via pinfall: Black made a strong impression in his NXT debut, first appearing on the stage during his entrance by levitating up from the floor. He drew babyface cheers despite the dark spiritual nature of his character. The former indie wrestling standout from the Netherlands, previously known as Tommy End, showed off his athleticism early by landing a moonsault from the second turnbuckle on the outside. Almas rallied late to get a two count on an acrobatic flip Enziguri kick, but Black’s striking proved too much. After stunning Almas with a big boot, Black finished him with a spinning heel kick to set up the pin.

NXT Tag Team Championship (Triple Threat Elimination Match) -- The Authors of Pain (c) def. DIY and The Revival via pinfall: In a brilliantly scripted match of the year contender filled with incredible high spots and creative double teaming, The Authors of Pain continued their destructive march. Akam and Rezar hoisted the newly refurbished titles -- presented by general manager William Regal -- after the match.

Simply put, it was a fast-paced car wreck that perfectly showcased the physicality of AOP and the combination of chemistry and athleticism from the other two teams. In an incredible early spot, DIY attempted a double power bomb of Rezar through a ringside table from the apron but couldn’t lift him. But The Revival followed through with the finishing blow by entering the ring to hit a double running forearm, sending Rezar crashing through the table to massive cheers.

That spot, however, was improbably topped just moments later as rivals Johnny Gargano and Dash Wilder teamed up for a double suicide dive into Akam and Rezar, forcing all six men to the floor. Moments later, Scott Dawson went to the top rope and superplexed Gargano onto the other four members of the match. Gargano and Dawson went on to double team Akam with double submission attempts on his leg and neck until Rezar powered through both Tomasso Ciampa and Wilder to break it up.

That set up the first elimination when AOP hit their Russian legsweep and lariat combination, The Last Chapter, to pin Ciampa. After a series of nearfalls, AOP went on to overpower The Revival, hitting their Super Collider finisher to pin Dawson.

NXT Women’s Championship -- Asuka (c) def. Ember Moon via pinfall: Moon did well to match the physicality of Asuka but was ultimately unable to end the unbeaten streak of the NXT women’s champion from Japan. With Moon on the top rope looking to set up her Eclipse finishing move, Asuka pushed the referee into the ropes, which caused Moon to fall. Asuka followed with a spin kick to the head to set up the pin. By cheating to win, Asuka was able to extend the feud into the future and continue to build the still-green Moon as a viable threat to the title. This has all the makings to be the 35-year-old Asuka’s final feud in NXT before getting called up to the main roster.

NXT Championship -- Bobby Roode (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall: The match was a slow and plodding affair that took a considerable amount of time to get going, exposing the lack of in-ring chemistry between the two wrestlers. It was a unique contrast with the tremendous ring entrances of the two, which electrified the crowd. In the end, Roode proved able to sidestep Nakamura’s Kinsasha finishing move on multiple occasions by targeting the same left knee that Roode attacked during his January title victory at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. Roode applied a figure-four leg lock to wear him down before Nakamura countered by reversing it into an armbar. Late in the match, Roode avoided one final Kinsasha by turning it into a spinebuster and a two count. That set up a second Glorious DDT for the pin.