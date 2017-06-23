Tony Stewart, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to race in Calistoga fundraiser Saturday night

Tony Stewart will return to racing Saturday night as he prepares to drive in the Boys and Girls Club Dirt Track Classic at Calistoga Speedway. The event serves as a fundraiser for a facility to house after-school programs for local children.

Can't wait to drive this car in Calistoga California tomorrow night for a great cause. pic.twitter.com/g6gXkTBh1S — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) June 23, 2017

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2017 Talladega winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will join Stewart in the Winged Sprint Car race. Stenhouse will also run the NASCAR event Sunday at Sonoma, the track where Stewart won the last race of his career.

"Having Tony Stewart and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in competition will certainly be an exciting thing for all the fans in Nor-Cal," said former Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu, who is promoting the event.

Stewart's return to sprint car racing will come just one day after failing to reach a settlement with the family of Kevin Ward Jr., who died after being struck by Stewart's car during an event at Canandaigua Motorsports in 2014. Both sides met in Syracuse, New York, on Friday.

Stewart, the co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, will attend Sunday's race as he supports his team. Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Danica Patrick are among Stewart's drivers set to hit the track this weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report