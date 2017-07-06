Tour de France 2017: Standings, live results, schedule, channel, online stream options
Everything you need to know to follow 2017's Tour de France
7/7: Christopher Froome kept the yellow jersey after a wild Stage 7 finish, which Marcel Kittel won yet again after an absolutely incredible sprint and a photo finish that defies photography. Kittel caught Arnaud Demare across the finish line by a tire tread. Kittel finally claimed the green jersey with his third stage win and second in as many days, and he now has 197 points to Demare's 182. Froome and Geraint Thomas remain dominant in the yellow jersey race, as Team Sky is still setting the overall pace.
Christopher Froome still has the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after Thursday's Stage 6, which was won by Marcel Kittel in a breakneck windsprint at the end. It was Kittel's second stage win of the 2017 Tour de France. Kittel came from seemingly out of nowhere in the peleton, winning Stage 6 by less than a second. Christopher Froome remains the yellow jersey holder, and the standings remain largely intact after Thursday's surprise win. Kittel is eyeing the green points jersey at the moment, and it is well within his reach.
Current yellow jersey standings
1. Christopher Froome, Team Sky - 28h47'51"
2. Geraint Thomas, Team Sky - +12"
3. Fabio Aru, Astana Pro Team - +14"
4. Daniel Martin, Quick-Step Floors - +25"
5. Richie Porte, BMC Racing Team - +39"
6. Simon Yates, Orica-Scott - +43"
7. Romain Bardet, AG2R La Mondiale - +47"
8. Alberto Contador, Trek Segafredo - +52"
9. Nairo Quintana, Movistar Team - +54"
10. Rafael Majka, Bora-Hansgrohe - +1'01"
How to watch remaining stages*
Times provided by NBC Sports
All events can be live-streamed on NBC Sports App
Stage 8: 187.5 km
Date: Saturday, July 8
Live start time: 6:05 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Dole to Station des Rousses
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 9: 181.5 km
Date: Sunday, July 9
Live start time: 5:40 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 7 a.m. EST
Profile: Nantua to Chambéry
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 10: 178 km
Date: Tuesday, July 11
Live start time: 7:05 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Périgueux to Bergerac
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 11: 203.5 km
Date: Wednesday, July 12
Live start time: 6:55 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Eymet to Pau
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 12: 214.5 km
Date: Thursday, July 13
Live start time: 4:50 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 7 a.m. EST
Profile: Pau to Peyragudes
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 13: 101 km
Date: Friday, July 14
Live start time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Profile: Saint-Girons to Foix
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 14: 181.5 km
Date: Saturday, July 15
Live start time: 6:55 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Blagnac to Rodez
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 15: 189.5 km
Date: Sunday, July 16
Live start time: 6:55 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 7:30 a.m. EST
Profile: Laissac-Sévérac l'Église to Le Puy-en-Velay
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 16: 165 km
Date: Tuesday, July 18
Live start time: 7:25 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isère
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 17: 183 km
Date: Wednesday, July 19
Live start time: 6:05 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 6 a.m. EST
Profile: La Mure to Serre-Chevalier
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 18: 179.5 km
Date: Thursday, July 20
Live start time: 6:40 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 7:30 a.m. EST
Profile: Briançon to Izoard
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 19: 222.5 km
Date: Friday, July 21
Live start time: 6:10 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Embrun to Salon-de-Provence
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 20: 22.5 km
Date: Saturday, July 22
Live start time: 7:40 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST
Profile: Marseille
Channel: NBC Sports
Stage 21: 103 km
Date: Sunday, July 23
Live start time: 10:35 a.m. EST
Tape start time: 10:30 a.m. EST
Profile: Montgeron to Paris Champs-Élysées
Channel: NBC Sports
*All start times are approximate
**Live start times can be viewed on NBC Sports Gold
