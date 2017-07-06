Tour de France 2017: Standings, live results, schedule, channel, online stream options

Marcel Kittel celebrates his second stage win at the 2017 Tour de France. Getty Images

7/7: Christopher Froome kept the yellow jersey after a wild Stage 7 finish, which Marcel Kittel won yet again after an absolutely incredible sprint and a photo finish that defies photography. Kittel caught Arnaud Demare across the finish line by a tire tread. Kittel finally claimed the green jersey with his third stage win and second in as many days, and he now has 197 points to Demare's 182. Froome and Geraint Thomas remain dominant in the yellow jersey race, as Team Sky is still setting the overall pace.

Christopher Froome still has the yellow jersey at the Tour de France after Thursday's Stage 6, which was won by Marcel Kittel in a breakneck windsprint at the end. It was Kittel's second stage win of the 2017 Tour de France. Kittel came from seemingly out of nowhere in the peleton, winning Stage 6 by less than a second. Christopher Froome remains the yellow jersey holder, and the standings remain largely intact after Thursday's surprise win. Kittel is eyeing the green points jersey at the moment, and it is well within his reach.

Current yellow jersey standings

1. Christopher Froome, Team Sky - 28h47'51"

2. Geraint Thomas, Team Sky - +12"

3. Fabio Aru, Astana Pro Team - +14"

4. Daniel Martin, Quick-Step Floors - +25"

5. Richie Porte, BMC Racing Team - +39"

6. Simon Yates, Orica-Scott - +43"

7. Romain Bardet, AG2R La Mondiale - +47"

8. Alberto Contador, Trek Segafredo - +52"

9. Nairo Quintana, Movistar Team - +54"

10. Rafael Majka, Bora-Hansgrohe - +1'01"

How to watch remaining stages*

Times provided by NBC Sports

All events can be live-streamed on NBC Sports App

Stage 8: 187.5 km

Date: Saturday, July 8

Live start time: 6:05 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST

Profile: Dole to Station des Rousses

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 9: 181.5 km

Date: Sunday, July 9

Live start time: 5:40 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 7 a.m. EST

Profile: Nantua to Chambéry

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 10: 178 km

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Live start time: 7:05 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST

Profile: Périgueux to Bergerac

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 11: 203.5 km

Date: Wednesday, July 12

Live start time: 6:55 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST

Profile: Eymet to Pau

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 12: 214.5 km

Date: Thursday, July 13

Live start time: 4:50 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 7 a.m. EST

Profile: Pau to Peyragudes

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 13: 101 km

Date: Friday, July 14

Live start time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Profile: Saint-Girons to Foix

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 14: 181.5 km

Date: Saturday, July 15

Live start time: 6:55 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST

Profile: Blagnac to Rodez

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 15: 189.5 km

Date: Sunday, July 16

Live start time: 6:55 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 7:30 a.m. EST

Profile: Laissac-Sévérac l'Église to Le Puy-en-Velay

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 16: 165 km

Date: Tuesday, July 18

Live start time: 7:25 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST

Profile: Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isère

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 17: 183 km

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Live start time: 6:05 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 6 a.m. EST

Profile: La Mure to Serre-Chevalier

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 18: 179.5 km

Date: Thursday, July 20

Live start time: 6:40 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 7:30 a.m. EST

Profile: Briançon to Izoard

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 19: 222.5 km

Date: Friday, July 21

Live start time: 6:10 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST

Profile: Embrun to Salon-de-Provence

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 20: 22.5 km

Date: Saturday, July 22

Live start time: 7:40 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 8 a.m. EST

Profile: Marseille

Channel: NBC Sports

Stage 21: 103 km

Date: Sunday, July 23

Live start time: 10:35 a.m. EST

Tape start time: 10:30 a.m. EST

Profile: Montgeron to Paris Champs-Élysées

Channel: NBC Sports

*All start times are approximate

**Live start times can be viewed on NBC Sports Gold