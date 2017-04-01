Watch NXT TakeOver: Orlando live stream, card, start time, WWE Network

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Less than 24 hours before WrestleMania 33, the up-and-coming stars of WWE will take center stage at NXT TakeOver: Orlando live from the Amway Center.

The NXT Championship will be on the line in the main event of the five-match card, which will air over two hours live just down the street from where WrestleMania 33 will kick off on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando card

NXT Championship -- Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: After suffering a knee injury and having his belt taken a couple months ago, Nakamura is back looking for revenge on Roode. Most assume a main-roster call-up is in the cards for Nakamura, so it will be interesting to see how this match plays out.

NXT Women’s Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon: Though Asuka has dominated NXT since her arrival, Moon is riding an undefeated streak aided by her tremendous Eclipse finisher -- basically a stunner from the top rope. Like Nakamura, Asuka is likely headed for the main roster soon, but she may not be dropping the belt on the way to the big time just yet.

NXT Tag Team Championship (Triple Threat Elimination Match) -- The Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY vs. The Revival: Triple threat matches usually make it easier for titles to change hands, and it would seem like DIY would be the only team that could take a loss and not necessarily be hurt by it.

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black: Formerly known as Tommy End on the independent circuit (and in an appearance back in January), Black is making his NXT debut with his new gimmick on Saturday in Orlando.

SAnitY vs. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose & Ruby Riot: NXT is apparently playing up an injury angle with Jose from WWE AXXESS on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see what happens with this match.

Watch NXT TakeOver: Orlando live

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: WWE Network

How to watch: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android