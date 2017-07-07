Watch UFC 213 -- Nunes vs. Shevchenko: Live stream, fight card, start time, PPV cost
Everything you need to know to watch UFC 213 on Saturday
To wrap up International Fight Week in Las Vegas, UFC 213 will be rounding out the week in style. After the finale of The Ultimate Fighter on Friday, audiences get one more night of fighting with two titles on the line Saturday night. The headliners will be Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the women's bantamweight title and Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whitaker for the interim middleweight title. Other fights include Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller and Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem.
Both headlining fights are expected to be extremely tightly contested, with No. 1 contender Shevchenko slightly favored over the champion Nunes and No. 3 contender Whittaker getting a slight nod over No. 1 Romero. If Nunes is able to pressure Shevchenko early, she has a terrific chance, but the longer the fight goes on, the more likely it is she'll start to show cracks. Romero and Whittaker looks to be shaping up as an all-out brawl, which ever so slightly favors Whittaker. In the heavyweight division, Curtis Blaydes is a massive favorite over Daniel Omielanczuk. Jim Miller looks to make his mark on a lightweight division as he'll look to upset the struggling Anthony Pettis. Here's how the fight card shakes out with the latest odds from OddsShark.com.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Valentina Shevchenko -120
Amanda Nunes (c) -110
Women's bantamweight title
Robert Whittaker -125
Yoel Romero -105
Interim middleweight title
Curtis Blaydes -700
Daniel Omielanczuk
Heavyweight
Alistair Overeem -130
Fabricio Werdum +100
Heavyweight
Anthony Pettis -250
Jim Miller +195
Featherweight
The main card will begin on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET from Las Vegas. You can purchase the bouts through your local cable provider for $59.99 to watch on TV. You can also buy the fight through your laptop or mobile device on UFC.TV for the same price.
-
