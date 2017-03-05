Watch WWE Fastlane 2017: Live stream, start time, match card, kickoff show

Well removed from the Royal Rumble, the Raw brand had an opportunity to put together a solid pay-per-view card as Fastlane stands as WWE’s last major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 33.

The action begins Sunday night live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET and continues with the main card when the pay-per-view starts at 8 p.m. ET from the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Four titles will be on the line Sunday -- <strong>click here for Fastlane predictions</strong> -- and plenty will go down that should directly impact WrestleMania 33 in one month’s time.

How to watch

Kickoff Show -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network

Fastlane -- 8 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Fastlane matches