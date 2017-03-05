Watch WWE Fastlane 2017: Live stream, start time, match card, kickoff show

What time does WWE Fastlane start? Here are the best ways to watch it streaming live tonight

Well removed from the Royal Rumble, the Raw brand had an opportunity to put together a solid pay-per-view card as Fastlane stands as WWE’s last major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 33.

The action begins Sunday night live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET and continues with the main card when the pay-per-view starts at 8 p.m. ET from the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Four titles will be on the line Sunday -- <strong>click here for Fastlane predictions</strong> -- and plenty will go down that should directly impact WrestleMania 33 in one month’s time.

How to watch

Kickoff Show -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network

Fastlane -- 8 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE Fastlane matches

Participants Title / Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman


Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women’s Championship

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn


Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

Cruiserweight Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs.
Enzo Amore & Big Cass

Tag Team Championship

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax


Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs.
The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar

Kickoff Show

