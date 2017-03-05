Watch WWE Fastlane 2017: Live stream, start time, match card, kickoff show
Well removed from the Royal Rumble, the Raw brand had an opportunity to put together a solid pay-per-view card as Fastlane stands as WWE’s last major stop on the Road to WrestleMania 33.
The action begins Sunday night live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET and continues with the main card when the pay-per-view starts at 8 p.m. ET from the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Four titles will be on the line Sunday -- <strong>click here for Fastlane predictions</strong> -- and plenty will go down that should directly impact WrestleMania 33 in one month’s time.
How to watch
Kickoff Show -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network
Fastlane -- 8 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE Fastlane matches
|Participants
|Title / Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg
Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
|
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Women’s Championship
Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn
|
Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher
Cruiserweight Championship
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs.
Tag Team Championship
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
|
Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa vs.
Kickoff Show
