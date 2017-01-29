Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Live stream, start time, card, kickoff show
Here are the best ways to watch the Royal Rumble pay-per-view streaming live tonight
The Raw and SmackDown Live brands will converge Sunday night for the 2017 Royal Rumble, one of WWE's four signature pay-per-views each year and the start of the Road to WrestleMania 33.
Royal Rumble begins with a Kickoff Show at 5 p.m. ET and continues with the main card when the pay-per-view begins an hour earlier than usual at 7 p.m. ET live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Six of WWE's nine titles will be on the line Sunday -- click here for Royal Rumble predictions -- and the Royal Rumble match itself features three big names in Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. With only 22 of the 30 entrants announced, there is also the potential for some big-time surprises in the main event.
How to watch
Kickoff Show -- 5 p.m. ET: WWE Network
Royal Rumble -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
Royal Rumble matches
|Participants
|Match / Title
|Stipulation(s)
|30 entrants*
|Royal Rumble
|Over-the-top-rope eliminations
|Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
|Universal Championship
|No disqualifications, shark cage^
|AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena
|World Championship
|Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley
|Women's Championship (Raw)
|
|Rich Swann (c) vs. Neville
|Cruiserweight Championship
|Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya
|Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
|Tag Team Championship (Raw)
|Two referees (Kickoff Show)
|Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
|(Kickoff Show)
| * The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Cesaro, Sheamus, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin and eight unannounced entrants
^ Chris Jericho will hang in a shark cage above the ring during the match.
