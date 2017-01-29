Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Live stream, start time, card, kickoff show

The Raw and SmackDown Live brands will converge Sunday night for the 2017 Royal Rumble, one of WWE's four signature pay-per-views each year and the start of the Road to WrestleMania 33.

Royal Rumble begins with a Kickoff Show at 5 p.m. ET and continues with the main card when the pay-per-view begins an hour earlier than usual at 7 p.m. ET live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Six of WWE's nine titles will be on the line Sunday -- click here for Royal Rumble predictions -- and the Royal Rumble match itself features three big names in Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. With only 22 of the 30 entrants announced, there is also the potential for some big-time surprises in the main event.

How to watch

Kickoff Show -- 5 p.m. ET: WWE Network

Royal Rumble -- 7 p.m. ET: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

Royal Rumble matches