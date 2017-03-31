WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando card, matches, date, start time, rumors
WWE's superstars of tomorrow compete in a great match card that could rival WrestleMania 33
Just one night before WrestleMania 33, WWE’s developmental promotion will put forth its biggest show of the year live from its base of operation. NXT TakeOver: Orlando will feature the brand’s top stars competing in matches that -- at least from a technical standpoint -- have a great chance in surpassing many of those taking place the following evening.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando will kick off live on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET from the Amway Center. The show will include three title matches that are sure to get the WWE Universe amp’d up for WrestleMania.
Check out the entire match card below along with plenty of additional information for the show. Be sure to stay with CBS Sports the entire week as we go in-depth on WrestleMania 33 live from Orlando.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando card, matches
|Competitors
|Title / Stipulation
Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
NXT Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon
Women’s Championship
The Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY vs. The Revival
Tag Team Championship (Triple Threat Elimination)
Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black*
|Sanity vs. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose, Ruby Riot
* Black will be making his NXT debut.
NXT TakeOver: Orlando rumors
- Nakamura may not be long for NXT with a main roster call-up coming sooner than later. The question is whether it happens after WrestleMania 33 or perhaps SummerSlam.
- Asuka’s run has been tremendous and impressive, but Moon has been built up as her heir apparent. Is this when the Empress of Tomorrow’s reign comes to an end?
- The elimination match is a nice stipulation but actually makes it easier for AoP to retain.
-
WWE Hall of Fame 2017 inductees, time
Some of the greatest wrestlers in history will be inducted as the WWE Hall of Fame's Class...
-
LOOK: WrestleMania 33 set, stage leaked
Try as they might, WWE could not keep their awesome set and stage under wraps for long
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 betting odds, picks
Betting odds are out for WrestleMania 33 and there are some good values on these WWE match...
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 card, 2017 matches
The match card for WWE WrestleMania 33 on Sunday looks loaded, but how will it all go down...
-
WWE WrestleMania 33 matches, predictions
Breaking down the WrestleMania 33 card with match predictions and picks for WWE's biggest...
-
NCAA championships to Vegas hits snag
Sports in Las Vegas is booming, but the NCAA hasn't changed its stance on sports gambling
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre