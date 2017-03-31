WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando card, matches, date, start time, rumors

Just one night before WrestleMania 33, WWE’s developmental promotion will put forth its biggest show of the year live from its base of operation. NXT TakeOver: Orlando will feature the brand’s top stars competing in matches that -- at least from a technical standpoint -- have a great chance in surpassing many of those taking place the following evening.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando will kick off live on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET from the Amway Center. The show will include three title matches that are sure to get the WWE Universe amp’d up for WrestleMania.

Check out the entire match card below along with plenty of additional information for the show. Be sure to stay with CBS Sports the entire week as we go in-depth on WrestleMania 33 live from Orlando.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando card, matches

Competitors Title / Stipulation Bobby Roode (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura NXT Championship Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon Women’s Championship The Authors of Pain (c) vs. DIY vs. The Revival Tag Team Championship (Triple Threat Elimination) Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Aleister Black*

Sanity vs. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose, Ruby Riot



* Black will be making his NXT debut.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando rumors