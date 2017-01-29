WWE NXT TakeOver results: Bobby Roode wins title, Seth Rollins invades show

Bobby Roode became the 10th man to win the NXT Championship after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in an early candidate for match of the year at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio on Saturday night.

Roode, a mainstay of TNA Wrestling for a dozen years and one of the company's top stars, joined WWE's NXT in June and has quickly risen to the top of the developmental brand.

His title match Saturday was his first opportunity to win the NXT Championship, and he captured the belt after a thrilling match with Nakamura, a fan favorite from Japan who has held the belt on-and-off for most of the last six months.

Roode, whose "Glorious" nickname and entrance music has been a massive hit with NXT fans, has not been billed as a traditional heel yet, though his actions at the end of Saturday's match may change the direction of his character.

Nakamura had the back-and-forth title match won after hitting his Kinshasa finisher (knee to the face), but a knee injury sold earlier in the match was aggravated and he was unable to make the cover.

After trainers checked on Nakamura, Roode hit him with the Glorious DDT but only got a two count. Frustrated, he attacked Nakamura's injured right knee with a half crab submission and hit a second Glorious DDT for the 1-2-3 to win the title.

The match capped an exciting night of NXT action that included another title change and the continued strengthening of the brand's top female performers.

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio results

Eric Young def. Tye Dillinger via pinfall: Just as Dillinger was looking like he might go over, the additional two members of SAnitY proved to be too much for him to overcome. Young hit a neck breaker and earned the win.

Roderick Strong def. Andrade "Cien" Almas via pinfall: Almas has been doing jobs since the day he stepped in NXT and that did not change Saturday despite his heel turn and renewed intensity. Strong hit a Side Kick and earned the pinfall in a match billed to be better than it wound up being.

Tag Team Championship -- Authors of Pain def. DIY (c) via pinfall to win the titles: The drastic size differential made it appear obvious that AOP would come out on top with the titles, but Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa held their own throughout the match and twice appeared to be on the verge of victory late in the match. Instead, Akam and Rezar's size and strength round up being the deciding factor as they hit double powerbombs followed by the Last Chapter to win the titles.

Seth Rollins appears: In a shocking moment for the crowd, Rollins ran into the ring, grabbed a microphone and demanded that Triple H show his face. "I'm not leaving this ring until you come out and make me," he said. Triple H did soon appear only to call on a half-dozen security guards to forcibly remove Rollins from the ring.