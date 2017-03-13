WWE WrestleMania 33 card, matches, rumors, predictions, tickets, location

The Road to WrestleMania is long and windy, and there may be plenty that changes between now and when WrestleMania 33 begins on Sunday, April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Until then, CBS Sports is here to answer some of your most pressing question about WWE’s biggest show of the year, including which matches may be on the four-hour card and how to purchase tickets for the Granddaddy of Them All.

WrestleMania 33 matches

Universal Championship -- Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar: As expected, Goldberg beat Kevin Owens at Fastlane for the title, putting this clash between two part-time superstars with a combined age of 89 as the main event for WWE’s signature show each year.

WWE Championship -- Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton: This is now officially official after Orton beat AJ Styles on Tuesday to become the No. 1 contender he already was after winning the Royal Rumble. WWE felt the need to take the long road to get here despite Orton earning the shot over a month ago, but it still worked its way out.

Raw Women’s Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks: There was little doubt that WWE was headed this way but what remains to be seen is whether Nia Jax finds her way into this bout. However, these three have incredible chemistry despite having a penchant for missed spots, and this match could be a highlight on the card.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns: First teased in the Royal Rumble, Taker-Reigns was setup perfectly by WWE after Reigns dispatched Braun Strowman at Fastlane. The Dead Man makes sense as the next obstacle for him to overcome. Somehow, I feel like Strowman will still figure into this somehow. Hopefully not.

United States Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens: This match was a shoe-in for WrestleMania as soon as Jericho agreed on Owens’ behalf to fight Goldberg for the universal title. Glad to see the title will be on the line here and won’t be surprised if some stipulation is added before the big show.

SmackDown Women’s Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Entire SmackDown roster: Rather than go one-on-one with Becky Lynch, Bliss will face “every available woman on the SmackDown roster,” likely meaning everyone except Nikki Bella, Maryse and possibly Naomi, depending on her health.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: With Mojo Rawley announcing himself as the first entrant, this match appears to be a go for the fourth straight year.

WrestleMania 33 predictions

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H: Contingent on Rollins’ health after he tore his MCL following an attack by Samoa Joe on Raw. Rollins recently returned to Raw and said he would be at WrestleMania, though he is still recovering from the knee injury. If he is somehow not cleared in time, I could see Joe roughing him up before the match and a replacement (Finn Balor?) shocking the world with a return to fill in for Rollins.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere): There’s a lot of ways WWE can go with this match, but the IC title is being wasted right now on Ambrose. Corbin made his presence known one year ago at WrestleMania and could walk out of Orlando with one of the company’s most prestigious titles. Based on recent outcomes on SmackDown, it seems like this will be a stipulation match. My guess is falls counting anywhere.

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon: The way this goes down is if Styles feels the SmackDown brass screwed him out of an earned title match at WrestleMania. This could develop over the next few weeks into a street fight, cage match, etc. so it may wind up being a highlight on the card if built properly.

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse: Cena won the WWE title at Royal Rumble and may be relegated to a mixed tag match with his girlfriend against one of his oldest rivals and his wife at WrestleMania? It sure looks that way, particularly with how the storyline has developed over the last two weeks.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Cesaro & Sheamus: There is a No. 1 contenders match next week on Raw to determine the challenger for this match but something tells me we end up with a cloudy finish and triple threat tag team match as a way to get all six guys involved. If one team does win, I’m guessing it’s Amore and Cass as their first title win coming in Orlando would be tremendous. Plus, Cesaro and Sheamus could still fight in the battle royal or against each other.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos: The real build for this match started on Tuesday night, and it should reach a pitch of intensity by the time WrestleMania actually rolls around.

Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal: O’Neal surprised fans by appearing in the battle royal at last year’s WrestleMania, and the talk since then has been a potential showdown with WWE’s biggest superstar. Both parties have been jawing with each other as of late, seemingly because the match may not be happening, but it could also just be a diversion. If Taker-Reigns goes down and Show-Shaq does not, Show-Strowman would be an interesting superheavyweight affair.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Neville (c) vs. Austin Airies (Ladder Match): It’s either this or a multi-challenger match to get a bunch of people involved and added to the card. The ladder match is more of a wish than a prediction.

Too early to call: Samoa Joe, Finn Balor (?)

Tickets

Unsurprisingly, WrestleMania 33 is the best-selling wrestling event thus far in 2017 with a median ticket price of $300. Tickets have been purchased for as much as $10,675, though you can get in the door for much less than that. With NXT TakeOver set to go down that Saturday, the Hall of Fame scheduled for Friday and WrestlemMania Axxess also going down in Orlando, Florida, there’s plenty of events to enjoy should you head over.

Check out TicketCity.com for some of the best prices on tickets to WrestleMania 33 and its surrounding events this April.

Location

WrestleMania 33 week will go down in Orlando for the second time this year. WrestleMania XXIV was previously held in Orlando in 2008. The week will include the big show itself along with a Raw the following night, special NXT event, Hall of Fame ceremony and fan Axxess events.

Raw -- Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. -- Amway Center

WrestleMania 33 -- Sunday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Camping World Stadium

NXT TakeOver -- Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. -- Amway Center

WWE Hall of Fame -- Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. -- Amway Center

Axxess -- March 30-April 3 -- Orange County Convention Center

Thursday, March 30: 6 p.m.

Friday, March 31: 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: 8 a.m.