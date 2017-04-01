WWE WrestleMania 33 odds, betting guide, match picks and predictions

Many fans enjoy wagering on WWE despite the fact that it features predetermined outcomes by nature of the business.

What’s particularly interesting is how betting lines are determined for each match and how they are often far from correct.

Let’s take a look at these WrestleMania 33 odds, courtesy of Bovada.lv, and breakdown where the best values exist if you choose to bet on WWE’s biggest show of the year this Sunday.

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt [c] (+175) vs. Randy Orton (-260)

Not surprised to see Orton as a favorite here, but I can kick this thing off with a confident call as I feel quite certain Wyatt will retain the title and continue his dominant build. Why hand him the belt a month ago to take it off of him?

Universal Championship: Goldberg [c] (+900) vs. Brock Lesnar (-3000)

Yes, this is a foregone conclusion. I do not suggest wasting time with the awful odds of taking Lesnar, but a swerve is not completely impossible and +900 is tremendous value.

The Undertaker (+325) vs. Roman Reigns (-550)

Many are convinced that Taker is going to do the job here to Reigns and drop his second WrestleMania match. I’m not. Reigns does not need Taker to put him over, and even if Taker did so, it’s not like that would truly help Reigns in any way. The Undertaker … at +325 … at WrestleMania?! Do it.

Seth Rollins (-600) vs. Triple H (+350) in a non-sanctioned match

Seeing even more value here! The build for this match has been substandard due to the injury, and I truly do not believe this is the end of the feud. A non-sanctioned match makes this ripe for interference or controversy. I’m predicting Rollins to lose and this duo to fight again in a few months at SummerSlam. Throw some on Triple H.

Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match: Bayley [c] (4/15) vs. Sasha Banks (9/2) vs. Charlotte Flair (11/2) vs. Nia Jax (14/1)

Lots to unpack here with these odds and Bayley obviously a solid favorite entering this thing. I’m a big fan of those 11/2 odds for Flair at a major pay-per-view. Banks is also worth a shot as well.

United States Championship: Chris Jericho [c] (+425) vs. Kevin Owens (-800)

Yeah, Owens is winning the title here.

John Cena & Nikki Bella (-1200) vs. The Miz & Maryse (+600)

With Cena and Bella possibly stepping away for a while after this match, there’s a tremendous amount of value picking Miz and Maryse. My prediction remains that the favorites win, but that’s some good underdog coin.

AJ Styles (-1000) vs. Shane McMahon (+550)

Perfect odds here. Stay away. Styles needed an opponent. That’s it.

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose [c] (+700) vs. Baron Corbin (-1400)

Definitely see Corbin taking the strap from Ambrose but not every title is going to change on this show, which means +700 offers some significant value.

Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson [c] (+200) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass (-250) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (+900)

Stay away. I have Gallows and Anderson retaining, which offers little value, and Enzo & Cass winning offers none. Sheamus and Cesaro would be the swerve here, so if you believe in them, I guess you can do a lot worse than +900.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss [c] (9/1) vs. Carmella (11/10) vs. Naomi (11/10) vs. Becky Lynch (19/2) vs. Mickie James (10/1) vs. Natalya (15/1)

This match could really go any way, and since I have Naomi winning, my suggestion is to hold off. However, 9/1 for a reigning champion is outstanding as is Lynch at 19/2.

Cruiserweight Championship (Kickoff Show): Neville [c] (-400) vs. Austin Airies (+250)

Definitely Neville here. No reason to take it with those odds.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Kickoff Show): Braun Strowman (-450), Big Show, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler among 30 entrants (+275)

Is Strowman probably going to win? Yes, of course. But am I taking a field bet at +275 with some pretty damn good names in there when Strowman does not need to win to get over? You bet I am.