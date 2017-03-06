WWE WrestleMania 33 predictions, card, matches, rumors, location, tickets

The Road to WrestleMania is long and windy, and there may be plenty that changes between now and when WrestleMania 33 begins on Sunday, April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Until then, CBS Sports is here to answer some of your most pressing question about WWE’s biggest show of the year, including which matches may be on the four-hour card and how to purchase tickets for the Granddaddy of Them All.

WrestleMania 33 matches

Universal Championship -- Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar: As expected, Goldberg beat Kevin Owens at Fastlane for the title, putting this clash between two part-time superstars with a combined age of 89 as the main event for WWE’s signature show each year.

WWE Championship -- Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton: This is technically not official as Orton will face AJ Styles at SmackDown Live on Tuesday to determine the No. 1 contender, but Orton won the Royal Rumble and is obviously in the middle of a program with Wyatt. WWE felt the need to take the long road to get here despite Orton earning the shot at the Rumble, but it’ll still work out this way in the end.

WrestleMania 33 predictions

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H: Contingent on Rollins’ health after he tore his MCL following an attack by Samoa Joe on Raw. Rollins recently returned to Raw and said he would be at WrestleMania, though he is still recovering from the knee injury. If he is somehow not cleared in time, I could see Joe roughing him up before the match and a replacement (Finn Balor?) shocking the world with a return to fill in for Rollins.

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon: The way this goes down is if Styles feels McMahon screwed him out of an earned title match at WrestleMania. This could develop over the next few weeks into a street fight, cage match, etc. so it may wind up being a highlight on the card if built properly.

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns: First teased in the Royal Rumble, Taker-Reigns looks to be set-up perfectly now that WWE has allowed Reigns to dispatch of Braun Strowman at Fastlane. The Dead Man makes sense as the next obstacle for him to overcome. A Reigns-Strowman rematch would also work at WrestleMania, especially if Taker is not physically able to perform as has been rumored.

United States Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens: This looks all but guaranteed for WrestleMania after Owens turned on Jericho during Raw on Feb. 13 and Jericho distracted Owens in his title loss to Goldberg at Fastlane.

Raw Women’s Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax: It’s unclear how this will all shake out, but WWE is definitely setting this up to at least be a triple threat match and currently has the four women tangled with one another in some way. Charlotte not taking the strap into WrestleMania is a surprise, though WWE could still have the title change hands for the ninth time in five months if it wants.

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse: Cena won the WWE title at Royal Rumble and may be relegated to a mixed tag match with his girlfriend against one of his oldest rivals and his wife at WrestleMania? It sure looks that way, particularly with how the storyline has developed over the last two weeks.

SmackDown Women’s Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch: With Naomi having relinquished her belt after being sidelined due to injury, this obvious match presents itself.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos: The real build for this match started on Tuesday night, and it should reach a pitch of intensity by the time WrestleMania actually rolls around.

Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal: O’Neal surprised fans by appearing in the battle royal at last year’s WrestleMania, and the talk since then has been a potential showdown with WWE’s biggest superstar. Both parties have been jawing with each other as of late, seemingly because the match may not be happening, but it could also just be a diversion. If Taker-Reigns goes down and Show-Shaq does not, Show-Strowman would be an interesting superheavyweight affair.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Participants would be determined at a later date if WWE decides to hold this match for the fourth straight year.

Too early to call: Samoa Joe, Intercontinental championship (Dean Ambrose), Raw tag team championship (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson), Cruiserweight championship (Neville), Finn Balor (?), Shinsuke Nakamura (?)

Tickets

Unsurprisingly, WrestleMania 33 is the best-selling wrestling event thus far in 2017 with a median ticket price of $300. Tickets have been purchased for as much as $10,675, though you can get in the door for much less than that. With NXT TakeOver set to go down that Saturday, the Hall of Fame scheduled for Friday and WrestlemMania Axxess also going down in Orlando, Florida, there’s plenty of events to enjoy should you head over.

Check out TicketCity.com for some of the best prices on tickets to WrestleMania 33 and its surrounding events this April.

Location

WrestleMania 33 week will go down in Orlando for the second time this year. WrestleMania XXIV was previously held in Orlando in 2008. The week will include the big show itself along with a Raw the following night, special NXT event, Hall of Fame ceremony and fan Axxess events.

Raw -- Monday, April 3 at 7:30 p.m. -- Amway Center

WrestleMania 33 -- Sunday, April 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Camping World Stadium

NXT TakeOver -- Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. -- Amway Center

WWE Hall of Fame -- Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. -- Amway Center

Axxess -- March 30-April 3 -- Orange County Convention Center

Thursday, March 30: 6 p.m.

Friday, March 31: 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: 8 a.m.