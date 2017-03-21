Barry Bonds is back with the Giants in an adviser role to the team's CEO

The last we heard from Barry Bonds, he was being dismissed as hitting coach by the Miami Marlins.

On Tuesday, Bonds’ newest job in baseball was announced -- special adviser to San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer:

Barry Bonds is joining Giants as a special advisor to CEO Larry Baer. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 21, 2017

While there’s no telling what Bonds’ new role entails -- it could be no more than standing around for photo ops -- this would seem like a more natural fit for him. In addition to having an actual connection to the Giants -- he always looked weird in the Marlins’ uniform -- this job will presumably demand less of Bonds, whose work ethic was fingered as the reason for his firing.

Whatever the case, Bonds is back with the Giants, and all is right with the wo-- all right, so at least Bonds is back with the Giants.