Barry Bonds is back with the Giants in an adviser role to the team's CEO
Bonds was last seen as the Marlins hitting coach
The last we heard from Barry Bonds, he was being dismissed as hitting coach by the Miami Marlins.
On Tuesday, Bonds’ newest job in baseball was announced -- special adviser to San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer:
While there’s no telling what Bonds’ new role entails -- it could be no more than standing around for photo ops -- this would seem like a more natural fit for him. In addition to having an actual connection to the Giants -- he always looked weird in the Marlins’ uniform -- this job will presumably demand less of Bonds, whose work ethic was fingered as the reason for his firing.
Whatever the case, Bonds is back with the Giants, and all is right with the wo-- all right, so at least Bonds is back with the Giants.
Our Latest Stories
-
Don't park in deGrom's spot
Kevin Kaczmarski had some unwrapping to do
-
The NED-PUR WBC semifinal was crazy
If you missed it, here's why you missed baseball at its most fun
-
Red Sox affiliate blasts Tebow
Tim Tebow is dividing everyone
-
Ross dances to 'Go Cubs Go' on DWTS
Ross is enjoying retired life
-
White Sox reportedly extend Anderson
Anderson will have the potential to make more than $50 million
-
Previewing the 2017 Miami Marlins
The Marlins improved by eight wins in 2016, can they do so again and make the playoffs?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre