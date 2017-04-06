Chris Sale gives Red Sox everything they could want in debut, but favor isn't returned

Chris Sale started his first regular-season game with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made a good impression on the Fenway crowd.

Sale faced 24 batters over seven innings, allowing three hits (all singles) and no runs while issuing one walk. He struck out seven batters, all the while showcasing his trademark back-foot slider. Additionally, he did not permit a baserunner to reach scoring position.

Another 1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ inning for Sale. 🔥



👇 This is fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/VrQIWlixPQ — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 6, 2017

All told, Sale finished with a Game Score of 81. That mark would’ve tied for the fourth-best start for him in 2016 -- a season in which he merited more Cy Young Award consideration than his fifth-place finished suggested.

Alas, while Sale was wearing a new uniform, he received his normal slate of lackluster run support. The Red Sox and Pirates were scoreless through 11 1/2 innings before Boston catcher Sandy Leon hit a winning three-run home run off Pittsburgh southpaw Antonio Bastardo. Credit Pirates youngster Jameson Taillon with befuddling an elite Red Sox lineup through seven scoreless innings.

So it ended up being a happy night for the Red Sox and their fans all around, even if Sale didn’t end up with the W for his excellent performance.