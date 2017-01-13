Cubs find a way to keep team and fan-favorite David Ross around after retirement
The veteran catcher was a beloved member of the 2016 championship team
David Ross was a notable member of the Cubs' curse-breaking World Series squadron. In addition to being Jon Lester's personal catcher and putting up some solid numbers at the plate (109 OPS+ in 205 plate appearances), "Grandpa Rossy" was a beloved figure in the Cubs' clubhouse. No surprise, then, that Ross, even though his playing days are over, will remain a member of the organization.
The Cubs on Friday announced that Ross has been hired as a special assistant to baseball operations. Here's how the team described his new gig:
In his new role with the organization, Ross will contribute to all elements within the club's baseball operations department, including major league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the front office. He will also assist in evaluating amateur players leading up to the draft among additional responsibilities and opportunities throughout the year.
Ross, 39, spent 18 seasons in the majors as a catcher, and he was a core member of two World Series teams -- the Cubs of last year and the 2013 Red Sox. Given his years of experience at such a heady position and his clubhouse reputation, don't be surprised if this new job is a stepping stone toward bigger things for Ross. Ross' one day rising to higher levels in a front office or perhaps managing a major-league team seems quite plausible.
Our Latest Stories
-
Little League coach's polarizing message
He would like his players to make the opposing players cry!
-
Report: Tyson Ross signs with Rangers
The former All-Star coming off a lost season gets a one-year deal
-
Myers, Padres close to 6-year extension
The 26-year-old first baseman made his first All-Star appearance in 2016
-
Harper, Nationals avoid arbitration
The two sides reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, thus avoided arbitration
-
Rockies, Arenado agree to new deal?
The All-Star third baseman has avoided arbitration
-
MiLB teams mock the Chargers' new logo
The Chargers will have a new logo in L.A., and some minor-league baseball teams have thoughts...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre