Cubs find a way to keep team and fan-favorite David Ross around after retirement

David Ross was a notable member of the Cubs' curse-breaking World Series squadron. In addition to being Jon Lester's personal catcher and putting up some solid numbers at the plate (109 OPS+ in 205 plate appearances), "Grandpa Rossy" was a beloved figure in the Cubs' clubhouse. No surprise, then, that Ross, even though his playing days are over, will remain a member of the organization.

The Cubs on Friday announced that Ross has been hired as a special assistant to baseball operations. Here's how the team described his new gig:

In his new role with the organization, Ross will contribute to all elements within the club's baseball operations department, including major league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the front office. He will also assist in evaluating amateur players leading up to the draft among additional responsibilities and opportunities throughout the year.

Ross, 39, spent 18 seasons in the majors as a catcher, and he was a core member of two World Series teams -- the Cubs of last year and the 2013 Red Sox. Given his years of experience at such a heady position and his clubhouse reputation, don't be surprised if this new job is a stepping stone toward bigger things for Ross. Ross' one day rising to higher levels in a front office or perhaps managing a major-league team seems quite plausible.