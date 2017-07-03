Cubs trade Montero to Blue Jays a week after his comments prompt DFA by Cubs

Last week, the Chicago Cubs designated catcher Miguel Montero for assignment after his post-game comments that blamed now-ex-teammate Jake Arrieta for a bad defensive game.

On Monday, the Cubs shed themselves of Montero entirely, dealing him to the Toronto Blue Jays, according to TSN:

The Toronto Blue Jays added more offence to their bench Monday by acquiring catcher Miguel Montero and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash.

TSN reports the Cubs are picking up "the vast majority" of what remains on Montero's $14 million salary.

For the Blue Jays, this move represents a cheap, yet sizable upgrade at the backup catcher position behind Russell Martin. Incumbent reserve Luke Maile is a catch-and-throw type whose seasonal OPS+ is -12 -- yes, negative. Montero is a good receiver as well, but brings a much better offensive track record. Prior to being DFA, Montero had posted a 112 OPS+ with the Cubs.

The Jays entered Monday 9.5 games back in the American League East, as well as 4.5 games back in the Wild Card race. Further complicating the Jays' road to the postseason is the fact they trail five other teams in addition to the current Wild Card leaders. Adding Montero will help shore up the bottom of the roster, but it's unlikely to change Toronto's destination much on its own.

We'll see if Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins continue to pursue upgrades.