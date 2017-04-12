Cubs World Series ring ceremony vs. Dodgers: TV start time, live stream info, odds, weather

The Chicago Cubs will hand out their 2016 World Series championship rings during a pregame ceremony Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Each ring reportedly includes 108 diamonds . Here's how you can watch the game:

Teams: Cubs vs. Dodgers

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Home TV: ABC 7

Road TV: SportsNetLA and KTLA

National TV: MLB Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Weather forecast: Cool and cloudy (via CBS Chicago)

Probables: Brandon McCarthy vs. John Lackey

Odds: Cubs -130, via SportsLine

I'm certain ABC 7 and MLB Network will carry the pregame ring ceremony. I'm not so sure about SportsNet LA or KTLA, however. Road team broadcasts are usually hit or miss with pregame ceremonies like this.

The Cubs teased their World Series rings Wednesday morning on Twitter. Here's a look :

Monday night the Cubs raised their 2016 World Series banner at Wrigley Field during a pregame ceremony. Here's the video :

Thankfully the forecast indicates Wednesday night's weather will be better than it was Monday night. It rained Monday and the banner ceremony was delayed more than an hour.

Veteran right-handers John Lackey and Brandon McCarthy are the scheduled starters for Wednesday night's game.