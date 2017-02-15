Late Tigers and Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch quietly looked out for Rosa Parks
Ilitch paid for Parks' home for roughly a decade
Late last week Mike Ilitch, owner of the Detroit Tigers and the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, passed away at the age of 87. He made his fortune in pizza -- Ilitch and his wife opened a pizza shop in 1959 that grew into the Little Caesars pizza empire.
Baseball and hockey fans know Ilitch as an owner was driven to win, someone who would dip into his own personal wealth to help his clubs get the players they needed. The Tigers did not win a World Series while Ilitch owned the club, but the Red Wings won four Stanley Cups under his watch.
Ilitch’s generosity extended far beyond his sports teams, however. According to a Sports Business Daily report from 2014, Ilitch also paid housing costs for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks for more than a decade. Here are the details from Sports Business Daily:
On Aug. 31, 1994, Parks, then 81, was robbed and assaulted in her home in central Detroit. (Federal Judge Damon) Keith called real estate developer Alfred Taubman, the owner of Riverfront Apartments, about finding a safer home for Parks. Taubman pledged to find the best home available.
When Ilitch read about Keith’s plan and Taubman’s promise in the newspaper, he called the judge and said he would pay for Parks’ housing for as long as necessary. (Parks passed away in 2005 at the age of 92). Keith served as the executor of the trust established for Parks’ housing.
Keith showed the Sports Business Daily a $2,000 check, dated 1994, from Little Caesars Enterprises to Riverfront Apartments.
Parks grew up in Alabama and famously defied segregation in 1955. She moved to Detroit in 1957.
(h/t CNN)
Our Latest Stories
-
Mets to play exhibition at West Point
Army is 4-64-1 all-time against professional teams
-
Healthy Capps could be Padres' closer
Capps missed last season with Tommy John surgery
-
N. Franklin spent winter as Uber driver
Franklin spent some time as an Uber driver
-
Schwarber cleared to resume catching
Schwarber missed most of last season after tearing ligaments in his knee
-
NCAA team recreates 'Major League' scene
Arizona plays its home games at the former spring training home of the Indians
-
Player Rankings: Kershaw is the No. 1 SP
Who is No. 2 behind Kershaw?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre