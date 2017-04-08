Melvin Upton Jr. reportedly joining Giants, could be an answer in the outfield

Mike Axisa wrote about the San Francisco Giants’ left-field woes (collectively 0 for 20 on the season) earlier this week, concluding “I have to think San Francisco will look for some outfield help once we get into trade season.”

The Giants didn’t wait that long.

The Giants reportedly agreed to terms with Melvin Upton Jr. on a minor-league deal on Saturday:

Melvin Upton Jr. is signing with the Giants, according to source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 8, 2017 Melvin Upton Jr's deal with SF Giants will be a minor-league deal and he's expected to report to Triple-A. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 8, 2017

Upton, 32, was released by the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the month after failing to make the Opening Day roster. He’s been all over the place the past half-decade -- he’s posted OPS+ figures of 108, 54, 75, 110, and 84 over the last five years -- but you can understand the Giants’ interest all the same.

For starters, there’s little risk here. If Upton makes the majors, he’ll be making the prorated minimum. He’s unlikely to recapture the magic that made him a top free-agent target, yet it’s not far-fetched to envision him as a useful platoon piece. Upton registered a .874 OPS against southpaws last season (versus a .634 OPS when lacking the platoon advantage).

The Giants have a paucity of legitimate right-handed options right now -- they’re using Aaron Hill out there for a reason -- so Upton has the chance to be a real upgrade. First, though, he’ll need to shake off the rust in the minors.