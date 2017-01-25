MLB Hot Stove rumors: Rockies reportedly agree to terms with closer Greg Holland
The former Royals' closer missed all of 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery
The Rockies are of course angling to contend in 2017, and when you play your home games at a mile above sea level you can never have too much pitching. To the end of bolstering the relief corps, the Rockies have reportedly struck a deal with former Royals closer Greg Holland. Jon Heyman was the first to report that such a deal was in the works ...
Rockies are making a big push for Greg Holland, and word is they are getting close to a deal— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2017
And then Jeff Passan reported that an agreement had been reached ...
Source: RP Greg Holland and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a one-year deal with a vesting option for a second year, pending physical.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 25, 2017
Holland, 31, didn't pitch at all last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October of 2015. As well, neck, pectoral, and elbow problems almost certainly played a role in his somewhat disappointing 2015. No so long ago, though, Holland was one of the most dominant closers in baseball. From 2011-14 for the Royals, Holland pitched to a 1.86 ERA while striking out an astounding 358 batters in 256 1/3 innings. For his career, he's converted 90 percent of his save opportunities.
As he angles to come back in 2017, Holland had reportedly been seeking a two-year deal that includes an opt-out. If the parameters that Passan reports are correct, then the market didn't quite rise to that level. Obviously, the "pending physical" qualifier is an important one given Holland's past injury history.
As for the Rockies, they've got Adam Ottavino penciled in as closer, but it's of course possible that Holland could emerge as the preferred ninth-inning option, should this deal be finalized.
