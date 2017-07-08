Rookie Clint Frazier saves the Yankees from another loss with a walk-off homer

Following their great start to the season, the New York Yankees have hit the skids of late. They went into Saturday's matinee with the Brewers with only six wins in their last 23 games. Yikes.

The Yankees were two outs away from another loss Saturday when rookie Clint Frazier, one of the top prospects in baseball, stepped to the plate against All-Star closer Corey Knebel. Frazier turned around a 97 mph fastball and cranked a three-run walk-off home run (NYY 5, MIL 3).

To the action footage:

Frazier, 22, went to the Yankees in last year's Andrew Miller trade with the Indians, and he had a single and a triple earlier in the game. He had a triple Friday night too. He's the first Yankee with triples in back-to-back games since Robinson Cano in 2011.

Extra-base hits are something of a specialty for Frazier. Prior to being called up last week, he hit .256/.344/.473 with 33 extra-base hits (19 doubles, two triples, 12 homers) and 37 singles in 74 Triple-A games.

Here are his first six MLB hits, in order:

Double



Home run



Triple



Single



Triple



Home run



Frazier is only in the lineup because both Aaron Hicks (oblique) and Matt Holliday (illness) are on the disabled list. Given Saturday's heroics and the way he's been swinging the bat in general, it'll be tough for the Yankees to send him back to the minors once everyone returns to the lineup, which is expected to happen shortly after the All-Star break.