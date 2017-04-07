WATCH: Budding Mets prospect Tim Tebow homers in his first professional at-bat

The minor-league baseball season is getting under way, so it’s time to remember that the New York Mets are employing Tim Tebow to play for the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League.

Tebow made his professional debut on Thursday, batting seventh and playing left field for the Fireflies. Would you believe us if we told you that he homered in his first at-bat? What about if we told you it came against a left-handed pitcher? How about that it was an opposite-field shot?

Well, all of that is true:

Video proof, even though I cut it off. Wow, Tim Tebow just hit a homer. pic.twitter.com/JuqaSgViNZ — Hale McGranahan (@Hale_SECcountry) April 6, 2017

Congratulations to Domenic Mazza of the San Francisco Giants, who is now the answer to a trivia question. Tebow, meanwhile, is perfect after his first professional at-bat.