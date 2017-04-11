WATCH: Cubs hoist 2016 World Series championship banner at Wrigley Field

Monday night was the home opener for the defending World Series champion Cubs, and though weather delayed the scheduled pre-game ceremony, it all eventually cleared up and the Cubs gave their fans a show.

After the player introductions of both the Dodgers and the Cubs ...

Your defending World Series champs. pic.twitter.com/hJLAqlG32S — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 11, 2017

... the Cubs players started to make their way to the outfield. They would end up going through the outfield wall and up in the bleachers, where four new flags would be hoisted.

Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg sent the 1907 championship flag up the pole and fellow Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins did the same with the 1908 flag. Hall of Famer Billy Williams would send the 2016 NL pennant flag up the first pole on the right-field side, followed by the biggest one of all: The 2016 World Series championship flag. The current Cubs all took turns pulling on the rope to send the flag to the top of the pole.

Cubs raised four flags tonight, saving the best for last. pic.twitter.com/bJRohW3ZFa — The Athletic (@TheAthleticChi) April 11, 2017

Then, the Cubs weren’t done. As they came back on the field, Anthony Rizzo carried the World Series trophy high in the air, much to the delight of the home fans.

The champs are home. pic.twitter.com/lLUFg2bcaf — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) April 11, 2017

Eventually the trophy would end up with Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch flanked by two of his siblings. Tom was holding the trophy as he threw the pitch, too.

Laura, Tom and Todd Ricketts throw out the ceremonial first pitch, with Tom holding the World Series trophy in hand. USATSI

What a night for the Cubs and their fans. They waited so long, what was another hour-plus delay?