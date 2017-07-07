WATCH: Cubs outfielder Jon Jay throws a 47 mph pitch during a scoreless inning

Jay is not what you would call a fireballer. USATSI

Thursday afternoon the Cubs got blown out by the Brewers (MIL 11, CHC 2) at Wrigley Field to fall 4 1/2 games back in the NL Central. Milwaukee will go into next week's All-Star break in first place no matter what happens this weekend.

During Thursday's blowout, the Cubs turned to outfielder Jon Jay to spare the bullpen. He allowed a base hit in a scoreless inning, which you can watch here. During that scoreless inning, Jay lobbed a 46.5 mph pitch. Look at this thing:

According to Trackman data, Jay threw 15 pitches Thursday and his average velocity was 57.2 mph. He topped out at 66.2 mph.

I'm not normally one to tout my own athletic ability, but at least now I can say I can throw as someone pitching in the major leagues. I can definitely get it up to 46.5 mph with a full windup (and about a month of training).