WATCH: Royals honor Yordano Ventura prior to first spring training game

Ventura was tragically killed in a car crash last month

On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals opened their Cactus League schedule with a game against the Texas Rangers. The two clubs share a spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona.

Saturday’s game was the first for the Royals since Yordano Ventura was tragically killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic last month. The team honored Ventura with a pregame ceremony. Rangers players Adrian Beltre and Carlos Gomez took part as well.

Here’s the video:

According to MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan, Surprise city official Wayne Turner presented the Royals with a plaque honoring Ventura. The plaque will be displayed at Surprise Stadium permanently.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

