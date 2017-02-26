WATCH: Royals honor Yordano Ventura prior to first spring training game
Ventura was tragically killed in a car crash last month
On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals opened their Cactus League schedule with a game against the Texas Rangers. The two clubs share a spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona.
Saturday’s game was the first for the Royals since Yordano Ventura was tragically killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic last month. The team honored Ventura with a pregame ceremony. Rangers players Adrian Beltre and Carlos Gomez took part as well.
Here’s the video:
According to MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan, Surprise city official Wayne Turner presented the Royals with a plaque honoring Ventura. The plaque will be displayed at Surprise Stadium permanently.
