WATCH: Royals honor Yordano Ventura prior to first spring training game

On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals opened their Cactus League schedule with a game against the Texas Rangers. The two clubs share a spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona.

Saturday’s game was the first for the Royals since Yordano Ventura was tragically killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic last month. The team honored Ventura with a pregame ceremony. Rangers players Adrian Beltre and Carlos Gomez took part as well.

Here’s the video:

According to MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan, Surprise city official Wayne Turner presented the Royals with a plaque honoring Ventura. The plaque will be displayed at Surprise Stadium permanently.