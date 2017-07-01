WATCH: Umpire Joe West hit in the head with baseball thrown from stands

There was a scary moment at Miller Park on Friday night, during the series opener between the Brewers and Marlins (GameTracker).

Veteran umpire Joe West, who is stationed at first base for the game, was hit in the back of the head by a baseball thrown from the stands. Here's the video:

Tonight's @Marlins-Brewers game is on hold for a bit after umpire Joe West was hit in the head by something thrown from the stands. pic.twitter.com/PBc2zqHzJy — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) July 1, 2017

The game was delayed briefly as West was attended to. They also looked at replays, though it's unclear if security found whoever threw the baseball. The players were not happy West was hit:

I hope they file assault charges for whoever just hit Joe West with the baseball. Absolutely ridiculous. — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) July 1, 2017

The good news is West is okay. He returned to his position at first base and the game continued. Still, throwing a baseball from the stands is unacceptable and dangerous. Fortunately West did not suffer a serious injury.