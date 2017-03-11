World Baseball Classic scores, results: USA walks off, Puerto Rico blasts Venezuela

A pair of walk-off wins highlights Friday's action

Friday was Day 5 of the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and so far four teams have advanced to the second round: Cuba, Israel, Japan, and the Netherlands. Here is a recap of Friday’s action before Day 6 begins Saturday.

USA 3, Colombia 2 in 10 innings

Colombia, a heavy underdog, battled valiantly for 10 innings, but ultimately Team USA had too much talent. USA won the battle of the bullpens when Adam Jones ripped a two-out, two-strike walk-off single in the 10th inning. Here’s the video:

Jose Quintana was masterful, holding USA hitless into the sixth inning. Pitch count rules forced him from the game after 5 2/3 innings, and USA rallied to tie the game 2-2 almost immediately. Colombia, which is playing in their first WBC, wasted several run scoring opportunities in the late innings. They put up a heck of a fight.

Puerto Rico 11, Venezuela 0 in 7 innings

Believe it or not, a team that started Felix Hernandez and had Jose Altuve , Miguel Cabrera , Carlos Gonzalez , and Victor Martinez in its lineup got mercy ruled Friday. Puerto Rico’s  T.J. Rivera smacked a walk-off two-run home run in the seventh inning. Here’s video of the ultra-rare seventh inning walk-off:

Of course, Puerto Rico has a pretty good lineup themselves. Sign me up for a team with  Francisco Lindor , Carlos Correa , Carlos Beltran , Yadier Molina , and Javier Baez any day of the week. In the WBC, if a team is winning by 15 runs after five innings or 10 runs after seven innings, the game is over. Rivera’s home run turned a 9-0 lead into an 11-0 lead, hence the walk-off.

The story of the game, moreso than Puerto Rico’s offense, was starter Seth Lugo . The right-hander, who had a 2.67 ERA in 67 innings as a rookie for the New York Mets last season, held that high-powered Venezuela lineup to one hit in 5 1/3 innings before hitting the pitch limit. He struck out three. What a performance.

Upcoming schedule

Aside from the Championship Game, the most anticipated game of the WBC will be played Saturday: USA vs. Dominican Republic. That’s going to be fun. Here’s how you can watch the meeting between baseball’s two international superpowers , and here is the rest of the day’s WBC schedule:

  • Pool C: Colombia (0-1) vs. Canada (0-1) at 12pm ET on Saturday
  • Pool D: Italy (1-0) vs. Venezuela (0-1) at 3pm ET on Saturday
  • Pool C: USA (1-0) vs. Dominican Republic (1-0) at 6:30pm ET on Saturday
  • Pool D: Puerto Rico (1-0) vs. Mexico (0-1) at 9:30pm ET on Saturday
  • Pool E: Israel (3-0 in Pool A, 0-0 in Pool E) vs. Cuba (2-1 in Pool B, 0-0 in Pool E) at 10pm ET on Saturday
  • Pool E: Japan (3-0 in Pool B, 0-0 in Pool E) vs. Netherlands (2-1 in Pool A, 0-0 in Pool E) at 7am ET on Sunday

Here is the full WBC schedule . The Championship Game will be played March 22 at Dodger Stadium.

