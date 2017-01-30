Clips' DeAndre Jordan planned Hawaii trip because he didn't anticipate All-Star nod

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was the most surprising All-Star reserve selection last Thursday. Even he didn't see it coming. Jordan told The Undefeated's Marc Spears that he had planned a trip to Hawaii over the break, but got the word about the honor just in time:

So you didn't think you would be selected as an All-Star?

After practice on Thursday, I had my trip to Hawaii ready to go. I was superexcited about it. I was waiting for this one last little thing [All-Star announcement]. I was leaving at 6 in the morning [of Feb. 16] and was ready to rock. Someone texted me and said, 'Hey, you got to cancel that trip to Hawaii.' I was like, 'No, this is done. This is set. What's up?'

I was thinking that they would have known at practice if I made it or not. They didn't say nothing at practice, so I was like, 'Cool, I didn't make it. I'm about to set my trip up.'

Who was the first person you contacted?

I called my mom and said, 'I'm not going to Hawaii.' And she was like, 'Why not? What's going on?' So I said, 'I made the All-Star team.' She said, 'Oh, my God. For real? Don't play with me, boy.' I said, 'For real.' She said, 'DeAndre, stop playing.' I said, 'This is what I was told,' She said, 'What they say? They better not be bulls--ing, you.' I said, 'Mom, I'm telling you what they told me.' So she was superexcited.

I called my brothers and told them. They were superexcited. I told my son and he is only 13 months old. And he looked at me like, 'All right. Whatever. I don't know what you're talking about.' He wasn't like, 'Daddy made the All-Star team.' He was just like, 'OK, read me this book. I don't care what you're talking about.' But I was superexcited. Nine years. Some years I thought I was going to make it. Some years I knew I wasn't going to make it. This was pretty exciting.