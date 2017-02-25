Deron Williams reportedly decides to join the Cavs, which is bad news for the East

Mavericks guard Deron Williams was bought out on Thursday after the trade deadline passed, and it will not take long for him to find a new home on a championship contender. USA Today reports that Williams has informed the Cleveland Cavaliers he intends to sign with them.

Guard Deron Williams has informed the Cavs he will sign with them, person with direct knowledge told @usatodaynba. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 25, 2017

Basically, what LeBron wants, LeBron gets. James has wanted a playmaker for the better part of two months, and Williams fills that role to a T. Williams can run the offense, knock down shots, and generally just manage the team in a way the Cavs have been in desperate need of. Williams, notably, is in the 95th percentile in pick-and-roll offense, including passes out, per Synergy Sports.

Deron Williams is reportedly headed to The Land. USATSI

Oh, and he’s a 70th-percentile jump shooter, via Synergy, at a 51 percent effective field-goal percentage. He’s above Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony in effective field-goal percentage on jump shots.

So this is a little gross. The Cavaliers have had absolutely zero trade assets and managed to add Kyle Korver and Deron Williams, and there’s a not-terrible chance that Andrew Bogut hops on board, too. This helps with the regular season to get Kyrie Irving rest, it helps for the playoffs to have another shooter and playmaker with playoff experience, and it comes at absolutely no cost of assets.

This is a home run move for the Cavaliers, and it’s just what they needed. The only drawbacks are concerns over Williams’ health, which derailed what was an All-Star career five years ago.