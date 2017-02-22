Grade the Trade: Lakers reportedly deal Lou Williams to Rockets for Brewer, 1st-rounder

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly traded Lou Wiliams to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a first-round pick, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. The move adds another capable scorer to the Rockets’ barrage of 3-point shooters and gets the Lakers a first-round pick in exchange for taking Brewer, who makes slightly more between now and next season when his contract expires at the same time as Williams’ deal.

Let’s grade the trade:

HOUSTON ROCKETS

RECEIVE: Lou Williams

SURRENDER: Corey Brewer, unprotected first-round 2017 draft pick

GRADE: B

For the Rockets, it doesn’t address their biggest need, defense, but it does shore up a weakness. Brewer has been unable to keep up with his deep-bombing teammates under Mike D’Antoni, and opponents would routinely play off him, sending more help at James Harden. With Williams, not only will opponents be unable to do so as Williams is a solid shooter, but the Rockets can survive with Harden on the bench more. When Harden sits, the offensive rating for the Rockets drops to 105, a good mark for some teams but paltry for Houston.

Williams brings the ability to create on his own, as he is in the 94th percentile in pick and roll situations, and 92nd when factoring passes. That number is likely to go up when not surrounded by the dreadful Lakers offense, and Williams has high marks in isolation and spot-up. He basically fits with the Rockets’ offense to a T. The defense, of course, is a concern, but the Rockets’ defense isn’t as bad as you would think (14th in the NBA and 11th since Jan. 1), and they can always just rely on starters in the playoffs.

This deal doesn’t shift the landscape in the Western Conference or help the Rockets match up differently with Golden State. But it addresses a weakness with a strength, and involves only surrendering a pick they don’t need. The Rockets have bolstered their reserves with young players the last few years with Montrezl Harrell, Sam Dekker and Clint Capela. They were not in need of another pick heading to Rio Grande Valley.

It’s a good return on assets, given their situation.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

RECEIVE: Corey Brewer, unprotected first-round 2017 draft pick

SURRENDER: Lou Williams

GRADE: A

Williams served no purpose for the Lakers. He wasn’t going to be part of their rebuilding plan, and his contract and limitations meant he was never going to fetch significant return. They pick up a veteran making approximately the same money, who will fill up time and play hard, and nab a first-rounder. The pick has little value, but first-round picks should be all the Lakers are pursuing at this point. They didn’t try and parlay Williams into taking on a bigger name for more money, they didn’t give up a second-rounder, they didn’t add a player that needs minutes or a new contract. It’s just about perfect value, and a great start for the Magic-Pelinka regime.