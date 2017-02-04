Here's why NBA coaches are wearing bow tie pins for the rest of the season
Coaches will honor the legacy of Michael Goldberg, who passed away on Jan. 20 at the age of 73
Looking extra dapper, NBA coaches wore bow ties during games last week. This wasn't a fashion statement by coaches, however. It was to honor the passing of Michael Goldberg, who was the Executive Director of the NBA Coaches Association.
Always seen wearing a bow tie, Goldberg passed away on January 20 at the age of 73. He worked on the ABA-NBA merger in 1976 and became an advocate for coaches, working to increase their benefits and opportunities.
"The National Basketball Coaches Association mourns the loss of a leader, pioneer and trusted friend," Mavs coach and president of the Coaches Association Rick Carlisle said in a release. "In a life and career of remarkable achievement, Michael H. Goldberg fought for the betterment of NBA coaches with intensity and compassion. He will be remembered for his humility, loyalty, kindness and signature bow tie. Within our profession, Michael's authenticity and polite persistence made him iconic. I have always been in awe of this man who did so much for so many and asked for so little in return."
Before Goldberg's passing, coaches created their own Coach of the Year Award in his namesake. Goldberg's work will also be honored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as their lifetime achievement award this year will go to Goldberg.
And while coaches wearing bow ties was just a short-term tribute, they will wear a pin with a bow tie and Goldberg's initials on it for the rest of the season. It's a small tribute that Carlisle believes will help honor Goldberg's legacy.
"It will be a reminder of the yearlong tribute to a great man. A great advocate for coaches in the NBA," Carlisle said before the Mavs beat the Blazers on Friday. "A guy who was a key part of history, like the NBA-ABA merger in 1976. He's done so many important, groundbreaking things for coaches of the last 37 years that will be felt for decades."
