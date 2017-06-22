James Dolan will skip NBA Draft for concert with his band, JD & The Straight Shot

The New York Knicks are in turmoil as Phil Jackson seems willing to part with Kristaps Porzingis, the team's best player, and a budding star. In an interview Wednesday night, Jackson, who still can't get over Porzingis skipping his exit interview, said:

"We're getting calls. As much as we value Kristaps and what he's done for us, when a guy doesn't show up for an exit meeting, everybody starts speculating on the duration or movability from a club," Jackson said. "So we've been getting calls and we're listening, but we're not intrigued yet at this level. But as much as we love this guy, we have to do what's good for our club."

It seems the asking price is quite high, but still, even considering moving Porzingis seems absurd.

Oh, and by the way, speaking of key members of the Knicks organization skipping important events, guess who won't be attending the draft. That's right, it's their owner, James Dolan. Why would he be missing one of the biggest nights of the year? Well, he's got a show to play.

No, seriously, he's in a band called JD & The Straight Shot and they have a gig Thursday night in the city.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. ET, and the show runs from 8:00 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 bucks for VIP, or just $20 if you're willing to sit on a barstool to hear JD and Co.

In case you wanted to know a bit more about JD & The Straight Shot, here you go. Via CityWinery.com:

Americana band JD & The Straight Shot – featuring vocalist/guitarist Jim Dolan whose voice the New York Post calls "reminiscent of Tom Waits and Randy Newman," bassist Byron House (Robert Plant, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton), violinist/fiddler Erin Slaver (Martina McBride, Rod Stewart) and guitarist Marc Copely (B.B. King, Rosanne Cash) – is currently working on their forthcoming album due out in 2017. JD & The Straight Shot has played alongside luminaries such as Don Henley, Joe Walsh, the Eagles, Keith Urban, the Dixie Chicks, Chicago, Jewel and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. New England Music News raves, "Awesome is the word" for JD & The Straight Shot's live show.

Dolan won't be making any picks, but you would think a team's owner would want to be around during the draft, especially when the best player might be on the way out the door.

Although, given his history, perhaps it's better if Dolan's not around.